Why Jimmy Fallon and Keke Palmer Owe the Password Revival to Betty White

Watch : Keke Palmer & Jimmy Fallon Thank Betty White for "Password"

Betty White's legacy lives on.

Before she became a Golden Girls icon, the actress was a mainstay celebrity contestant on the classic game show Password, hosted by husband and host Allen Ludden. Now, the NBC revival—hosted by Keke Palmer and starring Jimmy Fallon—is remembering the Hollywood legend by dedicating the August 9 series premiere in her honor.

"If it wasn't for Allen Ludden and Betty White, this show wouldn't have been a hit," Fallon exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop on August 3. "Betty White was the secret sauce."

"She was just charming and funny and a little irreverent, but just perfectly, just on the edge, and just knew how to do it," the 47-year-old continued. "And she loved games. She would come on our show and play games with us all the time, and very competitive, very competitive."

Fallon even recalled the hilarious time he and White played a game of beer pong on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon in 2009, during which she attempted to drink from the beer pitcher rather than her cup.