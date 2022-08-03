Ice Cube Makes His Case for the Official Drink of the Summer

We interviewed Ice Cube because we think you'll like his picks at these prices. Ice Cube is a paid spokesperson for Green Mountain Coffee Roasters. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

There's just something so nice about winding down the work week and heading into your weekend plans on a Summer Friday. Ice Cube is all about Summer Fridays. After all, no one enjoys Friday more than the rapper. The pop culture icon teamed up with Green Mountain Coffee Roasters for a contest that's all about the ultimate seasonal beverage, iced coffee.

He told E!, "Green Mountain Coffee Roasters came up with the perfect solution for brewed over ice drinks. Now, we're really kicking off summer Fridays with your boy Ice Cube."

If you think that making iced coffee is simply pouring some hot coffee over ice, that's not the case. The key is having coffee with the perfect concentration that doesn't get watered down by the ice. Enter the Green Mountain Coffee Brew Over Ice K-Cups, which are made with cold beverages in mind. Say goodbye to watered down iced coffees.

Ice Cube explained, "It's gonna be perfect every time. With coffee pods, you can't miss. I just think it's easier than making any other kind of coffee. No measuring at home or making coffee runs. Just pop in that K-Cup from the comfort of your own home and pour over ice."

Ice Cube shares more about his favorite iced coffee and the Green Mountain Roasters Instagram contest in an exclusive E! interview.