Physical Season 2 Preview: Sheila and Danny's Marriage Comes to an End

It's over for Danny and Sheila.

In the Physical season two finale, which hits Apple TV+ Aug. 5, the couple decides it's time to officially go their separate ways after Danny (Rory Scovel) finally finds out about Sheila's (Rose Byrne) affair with John Breem (Paul Sparks). Danny and Sheila previously made a concerted effort to making things work for the sake of their daughter, but Danny can't move past Sheila's betrayal.

In a sneak peek of the episode, Danny asks that he gets 50 percent of Sheila's business in the divorce. This idea makes Sheila laugh, because he did so little to help her become a businesswoman. So, she tells him, "Over my dead body."

Sheila's increasing anger with Danny is fueled by her knowledge that she's not the only woman who has been wronged by a lazy husband. After speaking with women like her, she understands, "Exercise was the only thing they had in their life just for them. Not for men. Not for their kids. For them."