Lisa Kudrow Reflects on Feeling Insecure While Filming Friends

Even Lisa Kudrow feels insecure sometimes.
While the Friends actress is a style icon to many, she didn't always feel that way. She looked back on playing Phoebe Buffay in the NBC sitcom, sharing that she used to think her insecurities stemmed from poor fitting ensembles.
"Seeing myself on the show and seeing myself in clothes and seeing Courtney [Cox] and Jennifer [Aniston]," she shared on the Podcrushed podcast Aug. 3, "I thought, 'Oh, they know tailoring so they can discuss it with the costume designer about where exactly to take it in.'"
So, she asked them to come with her on fittings, because they "were like sisters." But even the tailoring didn't make a difference. "I'm not trying to say I was overweight," Lisa said. "I was not. I just had no idea of the actual shape of my body."
This insecurity about her figure continued into her 40s, when she realized, "It's OK. This is just what I look like."
Eventually, she accepted that her appearances didn't matter when it came to her career, because she wasn't interested in being a Hollywood bombshell. She remembers telling herself, "You only wanted to be a character actress. You're not going for romantic comedies, romantic lead—you don't do that. That's not a fun role for you anyway, so knock it off. It's OK, you can look fine as you are."
Penn Badgley, who co-hosts Podcrushed with Nava Kavelin and Sophie Ansari, added that it doesn't matter what kind of actor you are, there's always a feeling of "inadequacy."
But as Lisa explained, she eventually learned that was a pressure she was putting on herself. "That's all in your own head, you're doing that to yourself," she said. "No one needs you to be Tom Cruise or as famous as Tom Cruise. For me, at that time, it was Julia Roberts or Meg Ryan. No one is actually requiring that of me."
Of course, Lisa acknowledged that these thoughts can't always be prevented, but she forced herself to have a better perspective of the situation. She had to remind herself that it was "wrong" to compare herself to others.
And it doesn't hurt to have supportive BFFs like Jennifer and Courteney, who are consistently there for Lisa. The actresses recently celebrated Lisa's 59th birthday on social media, with Jennifer sending love to her bestie and Courteney reminding Lisa, "You make everything better. And funnier!"