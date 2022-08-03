Ellen Pompeo Will Appear in Grey's Anatomy Season 19 in a "Limited Capacity"

Watch : Ellen Pompeo Celebrates 400th Episode of Grey's Anatomy

Ellen Pompeo is scrubbing in for season 19 of Grey's Anatomy, but don't expect to see her in every episode.

Pompeo, who has played the titular character since the medical drama debuted in 2005, is cutting back on her screen time in order to pursue other opportunities. The actress is set to appear in season 19 in a "limited capacity," E! News has learned.

But what exactly does that mean? Pompeo will only appear in eight of the 20-plus episodes slated for the new season.

While some fans may be on the verge of a code blue, we've been assured that Pompeo will still be an executive producer and narrator for the next installment of episodes.

This Grey's update follows the news that Pompeo is set to star in and executive producer a currently untitled limited series for Hulu. The new series is based on the real-life case involving US adoptive parents who accused their Ukrainian-born daughter of being a grown adult and conning them.