Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Crystal Kung Minkoff Explains Why She's Never Had Botox

As Crystal Kung Minkoff famously declared, "Hollywood is full of pretenders, and I slay them all!"
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's season 11 tagline couldn't ring more true after she revealed the beauty procedure she has steered clear of.
In an exclusive interview with E! News, the reality TV star explained why she hasn't gotten Botox, which ranks as the number one non-surgical treatment, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons' 2020 report.
"My whole thing is I've never had Botox," Crystal said at the Shiseido Blue Project dinner in Huntington Beach, Calif on Aug. 2. "And by the way I'm all for it. I went to UC Irvine to go to medical school. I'm all about cosmetic surgery, but I still haven't done it because I'm all about preventative skin care."
But just because the Bravolebrity hasn't dabbled with Botox, that doesn't mean she's not open to getting out of her beauty comfort zone.
"My hair and makeup girls, Deanna Marchese and Jessica Carson, they are like family and they push me in beauty," Crystal admitted. "I'm like, 'Let's go natural' and they go, 'Let's go fun.'"
However, she reiterated, "You can be fun with makeup. But when it comes to skincare, I want to keep it as natural as possible."
According to Crystal, less is more is the approach she takes with her beauty and fashion—especially when showcasing her life on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
"I want to stay as true to what I look like," she shared. "Part of the show is about pushing ourselves, so we always find a happy-medium. As long as I feel comfortable, I know I'll be fine."
The Real Coco co-founder revealed that she only takes about four minutes to get dressed for the show, adding, "If you overthink it, it doesn't work out."
With sage advice like that, dare we say, it should be her next tagline?
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
