Scheana Shay Weighs in on Brittany Cartwright and Stassi Schroeder's Feud

Sometimes apologies don't always go as planned.

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay hoped to help her former co-stars Brittany Cartwright and Stassi Schroeder bring their ongoing feud to an end on the July 1 episode of her Scheananigans with Scheana Shay podcast. But Stassi didn't react to Brittany's apology the way they hoped.

"Brittany and I had a whole different vision," Scheana exclusively told E! News on August 2 at Shiseido Surf Week's welcome dinner at The Bungalow in Huntington Beach.

"'Maybe when Stassi hears this, she'll realize that you were trying so hard to get there and you did everything in your power,'" the Bravo star continued. "And it just totally backfired on us. And it was not what we were expecting whatsoever. We were actually thinking, 'You know when Stassi hears this, she's gonna understand more of Brittany's side.' But that didn't happen."

The fight between the two started after Brittany and her husband, Jax Taylor, didn't attend Stassi's Italian wedding to husband Beau Clark in May.