B.J. Novak Recalls Attending High School With John Krasinski Before The Office Fame

From high school classmates to movie stars.

During an Aug. 2 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, B.J. Novak shared that he and his Office co-star John Krasinski were in the same graduating class at Newtown South High School in Massachusetts.

When a viewer called in to ask the Saving Mr. Banks actor if he ever thought he and John would collaborate on a project as big as The Office, B.J.—who starred as Ryan Howard on the sitcom and wrote for the series—replied, "No. I think there wasn't even any show like that that had ever been made and I don't think we were thinking about TV."

Host Andy Cohen then inquired if the actors were both "theater guys" in school to which B.J. responded, "I was, he wasn't. He was a jock, a basketball captain, stuff like that. He found acting a little later."