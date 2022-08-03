Donald Glover Defends Atlanta From Criticism It’s Not Black Enough

Watch : Malia Obama Joins Donald Glover's Writing Team

Donald Glover is blocking out the criticism.

Over the years, the Atlanta creator has been repeatedly criticized for his depiction of the Black community and Black women in the FX series, with people saying that he isn't Black enough to understand these struggles. But for Donald, it isn't as simple as people make it out to be.

As he explained during Atlanta's panel during the Television Critics Association summer press tour, people can say all they want about him, but at the end of the day, they don't know what he's been through. "I don't think they give a lot of credit to what we've gone through," he said, according to Deadline. "So to be like, ‘Oh, these Black people hate Black people or these Black people hate Black women.' I'm like, it's such a small view of who we are."

Donald suggested that a lot of the attacks come from Black content creators online, saying, "Some of that to me is just Internet people trying to get hot, which is also something we learned in the system we're in."