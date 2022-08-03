See Justin and Hailey Bieber Cuddle Up in Bed for Cozy Family Photo

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are feeling extra cozy this morning.
On Aug. 3, the "Peaches" singer shared a picture of him and his wife cuddling in bed with their Yorkie, Oscar, snuggled in between them. Justin captioned the sweet Instagram post, "GOOD MORNING FROM THE BIEBER FAMILY."
Hailey and Justin's downtime comes days after the Canadian singer resumed his Justice World Tour after postponing several shows due to a recent health scare.
In June, Justin announced that he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome and experiencing paralysis in parts of his face.
"As you can see, this eye is not blinking," he told his followers in a video message on Instagram June 10. "I can't smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move. So, there's full paralysis in this side of my face. So, for those who are frustrated by my cancelations of the next shows, I'm just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them."
Three days later, the "Yummy" singer gave his fans an update on his health, writing on his Instagram Stories, "Each day has gotten better and through all of the discomfort I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me."
With Justin's health on the incline, his rep confirmed to Variety July 19 that his Justice World Tour would resume July 31 with a performance at the Lucca Summer Festival in Italy.
As the pop star made his return to the stage, his wife Hailey was there to cheer him on.
"One thing I know for certain," the model wrote on Instagram alongside footage of him performing his hit "Holy" in front of the audience, "is you can't keep this guy down…"