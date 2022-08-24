The Challenge Champ Wes Bergmann Wants to Take on This The Challenge: USA Star

Watch : The Challenge Returns, Baffling Brides & The One That Got Away

Reality TV worlds are colliding and we are so here for it.

The Challenge universe is rapidly expanding, thanks to the premiere of The Challenge: USA, which has assembled alums from various competition shows—including Survivor, Big Brother, Love Island USA and The Amazing Race—to duke it out for a $500,000 grand prize. Now, this might be where you say to yourself, "They forgot to list MTV's flagship, The Challenge, as one of the shows competing in The Challenge: USA!" Reader, we did not.

While the CBS spinoff series recruited longtime host TJ Lavin to join the party, none of the competitors from the MTV flagship show were invited to appear, though they will be included in Paramount+'s global tournament, War of the Worlds, which will feature talent from three other international versions of the show.

Still, it felt a little weird not to to see some of the Challenge legends who helped make the series so successful—like 7-time champ Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio, CT Tamburello and Wes Bergmann—not included in The Challenge: USA.