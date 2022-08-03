Kylie Jenner and “Bestie” Stormi Webster Are Twinning With Matching Manicures

Watch : See Stormi Beatboxing in Kylie Jenner's TikTok Video

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster are serving up a little bling.

The reality star and her 4-year-old daughter, who she shares with Travis Scott, spent some girl time getting their nails done. In the Aug. 2 TikTok video captioned, "nails with bestie," Kylie showed off her nude almond-shaped nails, which featured a crystal near the top of each one.

She then gave viewers a peek at Stormi's nails, which were orange and included crystals of their own.

Kylie's comments section was quickly filled with fans who couldn't get enough of the mother-daughter cuteness, including one TikToker who wrote, "beautiful Bond between mother and daughter. so cute."

Another fan commented, "it's so cute the fact you take your daughter to get her nails done with you," while a third wrote, "why is no one talking about the fact her nails get more treatment than me in a whole year."

And though Stormi will allow her mom to let her get her nails done, there's one thing that she does not let Kylie do anymore.