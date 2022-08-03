Welcome to E! Insider

Katherine Schwarzenegger Shows How She’s Getting “Strong” After Welcoming Baby No. 2 With Chris Pratt

After welcoming her second baby with husband Chris Pratt in late May, Katherine Schwarzenegger recently gave fans a glimpse at her postpartum fitness routine.

Katherine Schwarzenegger is on a mission to "light up" her core.
 
A little more than two months after welcoming her second baby with husband Chris Pratt, Katherine gave her Instagram followers a glimpse at her morning workout routine. In a video posted to her Instagram Stories Aug. 2, the mom of two shared footage of herself while working out, captioning the clip, "Get strong post baby and light up that core that's been asleep for a very long time."
 
In late May, Katherine and Chris announced the arrival of their second baby together, a daughter named Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt. "We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter," the duo wrote on Instagram May 22. "Mama and baby are doing well. We feel beyond blessed and grateful. Love, Katherine and Chris."
 
The couple—who tied the knot in 2019—are also parents to 23-month-old daughter Lyla Maria. (Chris also shares son Jack, 9, with his ex Anna Faris.)

After welcoming baby Eloise, the Guardians of the Galaxy star recently gushed about his wife, sharing that Katherine was "doing fantastic" since becoming a mother-of-two.

"She's a great mom," Chris told E! News at Comic-Con on July 23. "She astounds me. She's incredible."

Ahead of Eloise's arrival, Katherine also highlighted the joys of parenthood since welcoming the couple's first child in 2020.
 
"Motherhood has been such an incredible experience for me, and I've loved every minute of it and it has made all my dreams come true," Katherine told Today's Hoda Kotb in March 2021. "So, I'm just blissfully happy with it."

