Summer House Star Paige DeSorbo Shares Fashion Hacks and Money-Saving Tips

Paige Desorbo has shared her fashion and beauty insights with E! shoppers all season long as our Shop Girl Summer Guest Editor. The Summer House star has given us her warm-weather beauty must-haves, seasonal fashion essentials, vacation packing tricks, and she even dressed some E! staffers in trendy ensembles.
If you love to shop, but your bank account disagrees, Paige is here with some money-saving tips that we can all use. She also shared her hacks for fashion emergencies, aside from having a boyfriend who sews, of course. With Paige as your guide, you will stay prepared and within your budget while you're on-trend.
Paige DeSorbo's Fashion Hacks
E!: Do you have any tips or tricks for modifying or adjusting clothes, whether it's in an emergency or just to change the fit of something to complement your outfit more?
PD: I am always taping things. I turned a lot of blazers into dresses with double-sided tape and Velcro. There are a lot of little things that I do to make certain pieces fit me better.
E!: Do you always have safety pins with you too?
PD: Yeah, always. I always have safety pins. It's also great to have a boyfriend who sews. I highly recommend it.
E!: Especially when you're traveling. You always have him on hand for a fashion emergency.
PD: Yes, it's great.
Hollywood Fashion Secrets Fashion Tape
Paige recommends this Hollywood Fashion Secrets Fashion Tape, which is great to stick on fabric or your skin. This bundle has three packs of tape. Or you can get an individual pack. This fashion tape has 2,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Velcro Brand Sticky Back for Fabrics
If you want to pull a Paige and modify your favorite outfits, this is the Velcro that she recommends. Cut the strips to your desired length to bond, repair, and hem your clothes.
Wenrook Safety Pins Assorted- 4-Sizes; Pack of 150
Make sure you are always prepared for a fashion emergency when you keep these safety pins in your bag. This set organizes the pins into sections by size, with four options to choose from. These safety pins have 5-star Amazon reviews.
Paige DeSorbo's Money-Saving Fashion Tips
E!: It can be tough deciding to shop for cheaper trendy pieces and splurging on a more classic bag. What's your philosophy on that and where should we shop for accessories?
PD: Definitely Amazon. Amazon has everything. You can get so many great dupe bags.
I love bags, I really do. If I could spend all my money on bags, I really would. I actually do this monthly subscription called Vivrelle. I get to use a new designer bag every month. When I turn 30, I plan to by myself my first Chanel bag. I've been planning it for years.
JNB Crushed Metallic Envelope Clutch
"You can put this bag with anything because metallic is really a neutral." This bag comes in six stunning colorways.
JW PEI Women's FAE Top Handle Crossbody
"This is a great bag for a monochromatic look." If you're on the go, you can also go hands-free and wear it as a crossbody. The JW PEI bag comes in several colorways.
Freie Liebe Straw Clutch Purses for Women
Paige recommended this bag as on of her go-to picks for Charleston. You can also get one of these woven bags in 12 other colors.
Vivrelle
If you love designer bags, but don't want to splurge, check out Vivrelle. You can use your bag as long as you pay your monthly membership fee.
E!: I know you love renting bags. Do you like renting clothes for events too? Or do you have another go-to store to shop?
PD: If you're in a pinch and you really do have to get an evening look, the Revolve two-day shipping is unbeatable.
Revolve isn't my typical go-to because I think it's a little pricey with some things, but if time is of the essence, Revolve really is the only website that comes through. You can get something the next day or in two days and I appreciate that. I had a wedding in Charleston. Craig and I were going to the wedding. He told me it was a casual wedding. I brought a short dress. Two days before the wedding, he said "Oh my god, I'm so sorry. It's actually black tie."
We were traveling when he realized. So, I had zero time get a dress, so I ordered three different dresses to his house. I ended up wearing a black, Michael Costello dress. I loved it.
E!: What about those times when you do have notice, but you want to save some money on your favorite designers?
PD: I think Rent the Runway is continuing to get better and better. When I first started using it, I worked in an office and it was great for that because I don't want to buy office clothes. Buying work clothes used to be the bane of my existence. I hate buying clothes I can only wear in one place. So, Rent the Runway was great for dressing for an office. It's also a good option for special events if there are wedding looks you only want to wear once.
Rent the Runway
Rent the Runway has many options to suit your needs. You can get one of the monthly membership plans Or do a one-time rental for 4 or 8-day rental periods. All of your items come with hangers and plastic in a garment bag, which you can send back with a prepaid shipping label. There's no need to worry about laundry or dry cleaning.