Twilight Actor Cam Gigandet’s Wife Dominique Files for Divorce After 13 Years of Marriage

Cam Gigandet and Dominique Geisendorff have called it quits.

The Twilight star's wife officially filed the paperwork for divorce on Aug. 1 in Los Angeles Superior Court, according to the document obtained by E! News. Dominique listed the date of separation as May 1 and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

The two—who have been married since November 2008—shares three children together: Everleigh Ray Gigandet, 13, Rekker Radley Gigandet, 9, Arrnie Heartly Gigandet, 6. Dominique is now seeking joint legal and physical custody of the three kids, per the recent filing.