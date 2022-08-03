Meet the New Faces Joining CSI: Vegas Following Mel Rodriguez's Exit

The second season of the CSI: Vegas has a pulse.
Sara Amini and Joel Johnstone have joined the cast of the CSI sequel series, E! News confirms.
Amini, best known for Hulu's Future Man, will play Sonya, according to CBS, "a regimented, methodical, and passionate head Medical Examiner."
Johnstone, who plays Archie on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, is on board as Jack, who the network describes as "Sonya's intelligent, curious, and optimistic older brother and the assistant Medical Examiner."
Apparently a knack for investigating deaths runs in this family.
CSI: Vegas, a sequel series to the massively popular original CSI: Crime Scene Investigation which ran for 15 seasons from 2000 to 2015, premiered on CBS in October 2021.
The first season featured regular cast members William Peterson and Jorja Fox reprising their roles as Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle, respectively, however neither will return for season two.
In December 2021, Peterson announced his exit from the series, indicating he had only signed on for one season. He remains on the series as a producer.
A month later, Fox announced she wouldn't be back for season two, either, tweeting: "I have decided not to 'Sidle up' for CSI Vegas. For me CSI has always been a love story. The story that people can find love in the darkest of places and times. And the story that love, even in the darkest of places and times, can expand and grow roots and endure. I personally just can't split Sara and Grissom up again."
In addition, Mel Rodriguez, who reprised his role as Hugo Ramirez on season one, announced his exit in January, according to TVLine.
Despite the mass exodus, a very familiar face will return for season two. In February, Marg Helgenberger revealed she would be reprising her role as Catherine Willows, alongside fellow CSI originals Paula Newsome, Matt Lauria and Mandeep Dhillon.
The second season of CSI: Vegas premieres Sept. 29 on CBS.