Meet the New Faces Joining CSI: Vegas Following Mel Rodriguez's Exit

The second season of the CSI: Vegas has a pulse.

Sara Amini and Joel Johnstone have joined the cast of the CSI sequel series, E! News confirms.

Amini, best known for Hulu's Future Man, will play Sonya, according to CBS, "a regimented, methodical, and passionate head Medical Examiner."

Johnstone, who plays Archie on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, is on board as Jack, who the network describes as "Sonya's intelligent, curious, and optimistic older brother and the assistant Medical Examiner."

Apparently a knack for investigating deaths runs in this family.

CSI: Vegas, a sequel series to the massively popular original CSI: Crime Scene Investigation which ran for 15 seasons from 2000 to 2015, premiered on CBS in October 2021.

The first season featured regular cast members William Peterson and Jorja Fox reprising their roles as Gil Grissom and Sara Sidle, respectively, however neither will return for season two.

In December 2021, Peterson announced his exit from the series, indicating he had only signed on for one season. He remains on the series as a producer.