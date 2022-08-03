Brad Pitt Explains the Carpe Diem Message Behind His Skirt on the Red Carpet

Watch : Brad Pitt Shouts Out Sandra Bullock at Bullet Train Premiere

Brad Pitt is having fun with fashion.

Continuing his recent streak of eclectic red carpet looks, the veteran actor turned heads at the Los Angeles premiere of Bullet Train in a vibrant green suit, styled with a teal undershirt and bright yellow sneakers.

While all eyes were on Brad's colorful sartorial choice, all thoughts were still on the unexpected kilt he wore on the red carpet last month. When asked about the inspiration behind his skirted ensemble, the Oscar-winner shared that it was a real seize-the day-type vibe.

"I don't know! We're all going to die," he told Variety on Aug. 2, "So let's mess it up."

Back on July 19, Brad made headlines at the film's premiere in Germany when he showed up wearing a loose brown jacket, pink button-up shirt, brown linen kilt and pair of motorcycle boots. At the time, he told the The Associated Press that he chose the linen look "for the breeze."