How Dancing With the Stars’ Cheryl Burke Is Moving Forward Amid Divorce and Hardships

Watch : Cheryl Burke Talks Managing Mental Health & Addiction

Cheryl Burke is dancing into a new chapter of her life.

A source exclusively tells E! News that the Dancing With the Stars pro is "doing great right now" amid her divorce from Matthew Lawrence.

"She is continuing on and moving forward very positively," the source notes. "Cheryl is a power woman making things happen for herself and seems to be on a positive path despite the hardships she's faced recently."

As for what the 38-year-old has been up to beyond this life change, the insider shares that Cheryl has been "really focused on herself and growing her business."

"She's always been a hustler and a super hard worker," the source says, adding that she's "channeling a lot of her energy" into new business opportunities.

Back in February, Cheryl filed for divorce from the Mrs. Doubtfire actor after nearly three years of marriage, according to court documents obtained by E! News. Per the documents, Cheryl listed irreconcilable difference as the reason for their breakup. Matthew later filed a request to ask the judge to terminate spousal support.