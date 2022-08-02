Welcome to E! Insider

Demi Lovato Shares Why She’s Using She/Her Pronouns Again

Demi Lovato opened up about her decision to use she/her pronouns after coming out last year as nonbinary. Here’s why she made the change.

Demi Lovato just got candid about her recent pronoun change.

The "Substance" singer—who shared she would be using they/them pronouns in May 2021—revealed in a new interview that she recently made the decision to use she/her again. "I've actually adopted the pronouns of she/her again," Demi said on the Spout podcast before further explaining what led to the initial change. "For me, I'm such a fluid person that I felt like, especially last year, my energy was balanced in my masculine and feminine energy."

She continued, "When I was faced with the choice of walking into a bathroom and it said 'women' and 'men,' I didn't feel like there was a bathroom for me. Because I didn't feel necessarily like a woman, I didn't feel like a man—I just felt like a human."

Demi defines identifying as nonbinary as "feeling human at your core." Now that she has been "feeling more feminine," Demi decided to reintroduced she/her pronouns into her life.

Demi admitted that discussing pronouns does require a learning curve, noting that it all boils down to being respectful of a person's choices. "What's important is like, no one is perfect," the Disney Channel alum said. "Everyone messes up pronouns at some point and especially when someone is learning, it's just all about respect." It's worth noting that on her Instagram, Demi currently lists the pronouns they/them/she/her. 

Last year on the social media platform, Demi came out as nonbinary in a video on Instagram.  "I am proud to let you know that I identify as nonbinary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward," the singer said at the time. "This has come after a lot of healing and self-reflective work. I'm still learning and coming into myself, and I don't claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me."

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

