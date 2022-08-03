Would Faye Resnick Ever Join Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? She Says…

Watch : Faye Resnick Reveals How Khloe Kardashian Feels About Baby No. 2

When it comes to her role as a frequent guest star on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Faye Resnick is happy where she is.

"No," she exclusively told E! News when asked if she fans can expect to see her return to the Bravo series in a larger capacity. "I leave my girlfriends to their franchise, and they love it, and I'm just the friend."

While Faye doesn't have an interest in joining the show full-time, she has had many memorable moments on the show over the years, including her iconic season three fight with Brandi Glanville, during which she uttered her now-iconic line, "No matter how many Chanels you borrow, you will never, ever be a lady."

It's a phrase that continues to haunt Faye to this day. "I wanted that line to die," she revealed at Kathy Hilton and MenoLabs' exclusive RHOBH screening on July 20, noting that fans still recite the line to her to this day. "I'm like, 'Stop saying that. Why did I say that?'"