Dev Patel Stepped in to Break Up a Knife Fight in Australia

Dev Patel recently stepped up during a scary incident.

The Slumdog Millionaire actor intervened to stop a knife fight that resulted in a stabbing in Adelaide, Australia, his representatives confirmed in a statement per Australia's 7NEWS. According to the South Australia Police, a man and a woman were fighting, first in the street and then a gas station convenience store, when the woman allegedly stabbed the man in the chest. A group who witnessed the fight inside the store attempted to stop the altercation.

While the South Australia Police did not identify the man or woman, they did confirm in a news release it was not a random attack and the pair knew one another. The man was treated at the scene before being taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The woman was arrested at the scene and has been charged with aggravated assault causing harm.

In the statement, Dev's representatives noted the actor's involvement in disrupting the altercation.