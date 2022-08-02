Selena Gomez and Jake Gyllenhaal Are Reviving a Couple of ‘80s Classics

Watch : Selena Gomez to Produce Reboot of 1980s Film Working Girl

Break out the leg warmers, we're headed back to the '80s!

The latest projects from Selena Gomez and Jake Gyllenhaal prove that everything is new again—even when it comes to cinematic classics.

First up, the Only Murders In The Building star is set to produce a revival of the 1988 comedy Working Girl, which starred Harrison Ford, Sigourney Weaver and Melanie Griffith. The movie tells the story of Tess (Griffith), an ambitious secretary whose ingenuous business idea is stolen by her boss Katharine (Weaver).

Casting announcements for the revival have not been made, but seeing as Gomez also works as a producer on Only Murders, we're optimistic that a modern-take take on Tess might be in her future.

Meanwhile, Gyllenhaal is set to star in a reimagined take of Road House, the 1989 movie starring Patrick Swayze, Sam Elliott and Kelly Lynch, for Prime Video.

The original plot of Road House—which told the story of James Dalton (Swayze), a bouncer who protected a Missouri town from shady businessman Brad Wesley (Ben Gazzara)—is getting a modern twist for the updated version.