Lindsie Chrisley Shares the Real Reason She and Dad Todd Chrisley Reconnected

When it comes to family matters, perhaps the Chrisleys do know best.
On July 27 episode of The Southern Tea podcast, Lindsie Chrisley confirmed that she and her father, Todd Chrisley, have reconnected following years of estrangement. And while the revelation comes after Todd and his wife, Julie Chrisley, were found guilty of fraud and tax evasion, Lindsie noted that the trial had nothing to do with her decision to reconcile with her family.
"I can confidentially tell you there was no reconnection due to any legal reasons whatsoever," she said. "Nothing like that ever transpired."
So, what really sparked the reconciliation? According to the 32-year-old, "It was definitely because of my divorce."
Lindsie, who announced her split from Will Campbell in July 2021 following nine years of marriage, went on to explain that Todd penned a heartfelt message to her amid the breakup, but she couldn't see it at the time because she had blocked his Instagram account. She recalled how she was finally able to read it when fans began sending her screenshots of Todd's social media post.
"After my divorce stuff had become public, my dad had posted: 'I'm here, I love you. Whatever is going in your life right now, I see it. I see it, I'm working things out for the good of good for you, my child. There is nothing that you can do or have done that will ever make me love you less,'" she read from the note. "'I'm breathing a new wind into you and over you right now look for the favor and blessings that I'm sending you and this season because your way, sending you in this season your way because they are from me. I love you so much.'"
Lindsie added, "So, that's really more on how we were able to reconnect."
Looking back at their estrangement, the podcast host is "not proud of how I have handled everything in my life and handled things publicly when I'm facing adversity."
"I'm sure that we all would collectively say that we have regrets over certain things, but it is what it is," she admitted. "There's also so many things about this journey that have made things very difficult."
As for where she stands today, Lindsie believes "nothing is worth being estranged from your family."
"Swallow your pride. Get into your Bible," she advised listeners. "Have the conversations because that's all time that I will never be able to get back."
E! News reached out to Todd's rep for comment but did not hear back.
Back in June, a federal jury in Atlanta found Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, guilty of conspiring to defraud banks out of more than $30 million of personal loans using false bank statements. They will be sentenced on Oct. 6.
Though the couple face prison time, Todd recently shared that the legal drama has "drawn me closer to my wife."
"I feel like my marriage—for me personally, internally—is the strongest that I've felt it's ever been," he said on the July 29 episode of his Chrisley Confessions podcast. "For the first time in my life, I feel like my marriage is feeding a part of me that I didn't even know was starving."