Yes, American Horror Story Will Have a Season 11

Watch : Macaulay Culkin Joins "American Horror Story" Season 10

Brace yourself for another scary story.

American Horror Story will return this fall for its 11th season, FX chairman John Landgraf confirmed during the Television Critics Association's summer press tour on Aug. 2. While Landgraf didn't reveal any specifics about the next installment, it was teased that details, including title, theme and cast, would be coming from creator Ryan Murphy in the near future.

Season 11 follows 2021's American Horror Story: Double Feature, which featured two mini-seasons in one. The first part of season 10, titled Red Tide, saw the return of AHS staple Sarah Paulson, who was previously last seen in 2018's American Horror Story: Apocalypse. She also appeared in part two of season 10, titled Death Valley, in which she played Mamie Eisenhower.

So, will Paulson return to the horror anthology for its new season? It seems unlikely, as she told Variety Aug. 2, "It's not that I'm not open to it. I'm always open to it, but I feel like I've been doing it for a long time, and people might start getting sick of me in that world. Let someone else scream and run and cry for a second. Other people can do that too!"

It was also taking a toll on her physically, as she shared, "Also, my nervous system. There was a time when I was younger when I was like, ‘I can do this all night. I love it!' Now I'm like, ‘Momma's tired!'"