Welcome to E! Insider

E! News’ Members-Only Lifestyle Brand

Will Smith's Ex Sheree Zampino Reflects on Co-Parenting Relationship With Him and Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith’s ex-wife, Sheree Zampino, shared how co-parenting her son, Trey Smith, with the actor and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, had a rocky start.

By Tamantha Gunn Aug 02, 2022 9:02 PMTags
Celebrity FamiliesWill SmithJada Pinkett SmithCeleb KidsThe Real Housewives Of Beverly HillsCelebrities
Watch: Jada Pinkett Smith: Don't Date Someone Going Through a Divorce

Sheree Zampino's co-parenting relationship with ex-husband Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith might look easy—but it hasn't always been that way.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star recently shared how she and the King Richard actor were able to co-parent their son, Trey Smith, after Will started dating Jada.

"You got three different dynamics, three different personalities and different belief systems, different way of doing things," Sheree shared during an Aug. 1 appearance on the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast. "And there were times where we have bumped heads and it hasn't been pretty."

She added, "But listen, we get back on that horse and we press on. We do what we have to do because again, at the end of the day, it's about the kids. We have a responsibility to them."

Sheree noted that co-parenting got easier with Will and Jada—who share son Jaden, 24, and daughter Willow, 21—because the trio all had a "mutual respect" for one another and because the Red Table Talk host has treated Trey like one of her own.

photos
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's Wildest Quotes About Each Other

"When you take yourself out of the way—it's not about me," she explained. "It's about him, and my thing was, with Jada, it was like, ‘As long as she treats him well, we're good. We're good.' And she's treated him well and she's loved him." 

Sheree shared why her dynamic with Jada is special. "Sometimes moms get jealous," she said. "It's like, 'I'm getting jealous over another woman because she's treating my child right?' What?! That's insane. Don't you want her to treat your child right? It could be worse."

Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

JoJo Siwa's Mom Calls Out Candace Cameron Bure Amid Ongoing Feud

2

Love Island USA Alum Spills Behind-the-Scenes Secrets

3

Johnny Depp & Amber Heard Unsealed Documents Reveal Bombshell Claims

Jada can surely agree that her bond with Sheree has evolved for the better over time. Last year, the Girls Trip actress explained that the two women now share a "sisterhood."

"When I think about our relationship now, there's a real sisterhood there, but it took 20 some years," Jada shared during a Sept. 2021 episode of Red Table Talk. "It was really a transformation for all of us. Having a blended family and getting to a place where there was ease, there was ease with it. And having complete, utter acceptance. Like, [Sheree] has acceptance for me and all my nonsense. I have acceptance for her and all her nonsense."

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

JoJo Siwa's Mom Calls Out Candace Cameron Bure Amid Ongoing Feud

2

Love Island USA Alum Spills Behind-the-Scenes Secrets

3

Johnny Depp & Amber Heard Unsealed Documents Reveal Bombshell Claims

4

Kenny Chesney Speaks Out After Woman Falls to Her Death at Concert

5

How Todd Chrisley's Legal Trouble Has Impacted His Marriage to Julie