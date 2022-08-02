Will Smith's Ex Sheree Zampino Reflects on Co-Parenting Relationship With Him and Jada Pinkett Smith

Watch : Jada Pinkett Smith: Don't Date Someone Going Through a Divorce

Sheree Zampino's co-parenting relationship with ex-husband Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith might look easy—but it hasn't always been that way.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star recently shared how she and the King Richard actor were able to co-parent their son, Trey Smith, after Will started dating Jada.

"You got three different dynamics, three different personalities and different belief systems, different way of doing things," Sheree shared during an Aug. 1 appearance on the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast. "And there were times where we have bumped heads and it hasn't been pretty."

She added, "But listen, we get back on that horse and we press on. We do what we have to do because again, at the end of the day, it's about the kids. We have a responsibility to them."

Sheree noted that co-parenting got easier with Will and Jada—who share son Jaden, 24, and daughter Willow, 21—because the trio all had a "mutual respect" for one another and because the Red Table Talk host has treated Trey like one of her own.