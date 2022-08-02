Will Smith's Ex Sheree Zampino Reflects on Co-Parenting Relationship With Him and Jada Pinkett Smith

Sheree Zampino's co-parenting relationship with ex-husband Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith might look easy—but it hasn't always been that way.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star recently shared how she and the King Richard actor were able to co-parent their son, Trey Smith, after Will started dating Jada.
"You got three different dynamics, three different personalities and different belief systems, different way of doing things," Sheree shared during an Aug. 1 appearance on the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast. "And there were times where we have bumped heads and it hasn't been pretty."
She added, "But listen, we get back on that horse and we press on. We do what we have to do because again, at the end of the day, it's about the kids. We have a responsibility to them."
Sheree noted that co-parenting got easier with Will and Jada—who share son Jaden, 24, and daughter Willow, 21—because the trio all had a "mutual respect" for one another and because the Red Table Talk host has treated Trey like one of her own.
"When you take yourself out of the way—it's not about me," she explained. "It's about him, and my thing was, with Jada, it was like, ‘As long as she treats him well, we're good. We're good.' And she's treated him well and she's loved him."
Sheree shared why her dynamic with Jada is special. "Sometimes moms get jealous," she said. "It's like, 'I'm getting jealous over another woman because she's treating my child right?' What?! That's insane. Don't you want her to treat your child right? It could be worse."
Jada can surely agree that her bond with Sheree has evolved for the better over time. Last year, the Girls Trip actress explained that the two women now share a "sisterhood."
"When I think about our relationship now, there's a real sisterhood there, but it took 20 some years," Jada shared during a Sept. 2021 episode of Red Table Talk. "It was really a transformation for all of us. Having a blended family and getting to a place where there was ease, there was ease with it. And having complete, utter acceptance. Like, [Sheree] has acceptance for me and all my nonsense. I have acceptance for her and all her nonsense."