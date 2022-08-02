Love Island USA: Showcase Your Fandom With Some Official Merch

E! makes a commission on purchases. The brands featured are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We all have our TV-watching rituals, right? Some of us like to relax with an refreshing under-eye mask on. It's always nice to have a favorite snack on hand for a reality TV marathon. If you want to fan out as much as you can while you watch Love Island, you need some official merch in your life. Nothing says "I'm ready for a new Love Island episode" quite like wearing a Love Island sweatshirt or t-shirt, right? They bring your TV watch party to the next level.
And, of course, those aren't the only shoppable ways to enjoy the show. All season long, we've brought you the must-shop items from the show, including the sunglasses, swimsuits, hair products, beauty products, slippers, and sleep masks that the cast members used. Now, we are all about the official merch. If you want to showcase your Love Island fandom, add this t-shirt and sweatshirt to your wardrobe.
Love Island USA Merch
Love Island Logo Hoodie
If you prefer an oversized sweatshirt, go up a size or two, so you can enjoy that relaxed fit while you watch Love Island USA on Peacock. You can get this in pink, grey, or white with sizes ranging from small to 3XL.
Love Island Logo Tee
This t-shirt is simple from the front the Love Island logo on the chest and the colorful, beach logo on the back. This t-shirt comes in pink, grey, and white with sizes ranging from small to 3XL.
If you're looking for more Love Island-inspired shopping, check out these beauty products from the Villa glam room.
