Brad Pitt's Rare Comment About His and Angelina Jolie's Kids Will Bring a Tear to Your Eye

He may have dozens of movie credits to his name, but Brad Pitt's favorite role is being a dad.
Amid news that his 16-year-old daughter Zahara will be heading to Spelman College this fall, the actor couldn't help but to gush about how he's "so proud of her" while speaking to reporters at the Los Angeles premiere of Bullet Train on Aug. 1.
"She's so smart," he raved, per Vanity Fair. "She's going to flourish even more at college. It's an exciting and beautiful time to find her own way and pursue her interests."
The Oscar winner—who shares Zahara as well as daughters Shiloh, 16, and Vivienne, 13, plus sons Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, and Knox, 13, with ex-wife Angelina Jolie—went on to reflect on how quickly his kids are growing up in front of his very eyes.
"Where does the time go, right? They grow up too fast," he remarked. "It brings a tear to the eye."
Another thing that gets Brad a little emotional? Watching Shiloh dance.
The teen's dance videos have been popping up on social media, and Brad told Entertainment Tonight it's been "very beautiful" to see her in action.
"It brings a tear to the eye, yeah," he said. "I don't know where she got it from. I'm Mr. Two-Left-Feet here."
He added of his kids, "I love when they find their own way, find things they are interested in and flourish."
As his family life, a source close to Brad told E! News in October that the Ocean's Eleven alum "spends low-key time with his kids at home" and "keeps their time together private."
"He supports his kids and what makes them happy," the insider shared. "They are old enough now where they can make decisions and he doesn't stand in the way. He's encouraged them to be whoever they want to be. He wouldn't ask for anything different."
