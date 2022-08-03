Balletcore Is 2022's Principal Trend

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

There's something so chic about ballerinas, and so many of us grew up idolizing their beauty and grace, whether we were dancers ourselves or not. Whether ballerinas are performing in gorgeous costumes, dancing in-studio, or traveling to and from auditions, their style has always had an influence on fashion trends. Balletcore is back, and it's here to stay. It's the perfect balance between playfully pretty details and chic, refined styles.

Grab your pretty ballet flats with dainty bows, silky wrap skirts, trending bodysuits, and wrap sweaters to look like a chic, beautiful ballerina. This trend will take you seamlessly from summer to fall. If you really want to channel your inner ballerina and lean into the trend, consider trying styles like hair bows, tulle skirts, and leg warmers to stay warm this fall and winter.

Your inner-child will thank you for wearing these dainty, beautiful ballerina looks. Scroll below to keep your wardrobe and style on pointe this season.