JoJo Siwa's Mom Calls Out Candace Cameron Bure's "Morals" Amid Ongoing Feud

JoJo Siwa's Mom SLAMS Candace Cameron Bure Amid Feud

JoJo Siwa's mom has entered the chat.

The Nickelodeon star's mother, Jessalynn Siwa, shared her side of things after her daughter named Candace Cameron Bure as the "rudest celebrity" she's ever met in a TikTok challenge last month.

"I talked about this on my podcast a while back," Jessalynn captioned her Aug. 1 Instagram video. "The recent story told wasn't quite right so here is the real version. At the end of the day this story, it's not about a simple photo it's about how you treat people. Real, genuine kindness always goes a long way. It's super easy to quote a Bible verse when everyone is looking at you but morals are what you have when no one is looking."

In the video, Jessalynn said she and JoJo were "obsessed" with Candace since seeing her as D.J. Tanner in Full House. She recalled the first time her daughter met the actress while attending a premiere for Fuller House, the sequel series to the hit '80s show, in Los Angeles.