JoJo Siwa's Mom Calls Out Candace Cameron Bure's "Morals" Amid Ongoing Feud

JoJo Siwa's mom has entered the chat.
The Nickelodeon star's mother, Jessalynn Siwa, shared her side of things after her daughter named Candace Cameron Bure as the "rudest celebrity" she's ever met in a TikTok challenge last month.
"I talked about this on my podcast a while back," Jessalynn captioned her Aug. 1 Instagram video. "The recent story told wasn't quite right so here is the real version. At the end of the day this story, it's not about a simple photo it's about how you treat people. Real, genuine kindness always goes a long way. It's super easy to quote a Bible verse when everyone is looking at you but morals are what you have when no one is looking."
In the video, Jessalynn said she and JoJo were "obsessed" with Candace since seeing her as D.J. Tanner in Full House. She recalled the first time her daughter met the actress while attending a premiere for Fuller House, the sequel series to the hit '80s show, in Los Angeles.
"It was awesome and quaint," Jessalynn shared. "There's not a lot of people there. All of the people from the show are there and they show you two episodes. It was so fun. After that, we were all upstairs on the balcony. Uncle Jesse [John Stamos] was there, Joey [Dave Coulier] and Stephanie [Jodie Sweetin] and everyone was taking pictures. It was amazing."
Jessalynn noted that the premiere continued at a smaller venue—and that's when things took a turn for the worse.
"It was kind of crowded because it wasn't a huge theater where they had a lot of people," she continued. "Then JoJo ran into D.J. and was like, ‘Oh, my God, I love you so much. Can we please take a selfie?' And she was like, ‘Not now. Maybe later.' Word for word. ‘Not now, maybe later.'"
That moment stuck with Jessalynn and the Dance Moms star years later. When Candace and JoJo appeared as guests together on The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2019, Jessalynn jokingly told her daughter to return the favor to the Hallmark star.
"I go, ‘If she even asks you for a picture, please say: not now, maybe later,'" Jessalynn shared. "She just couldn't be bothered. I do not know what was going on, but it is funny when you don't know and somebody treats you like that. And it is hard to be a celebrity, I will give that to you. But that was so long ago, and I still remember it."