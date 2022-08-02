Affordable Things From Target Every 30-Year-Old Needs in Their Home

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
When you hit your 30s, you want your home to look and feel like a 30-year-old actually lives there. While there's nothing wrong with displaying a few things from those good ol' college days, it's a new chapter in your life and your living space should reflect that. Fortunately, you don't have to blow your entire paycheck on home goods to make your space look totally put together. In fact, Target has everything you need at really good prices.
One thing we love about Target (other than the affordable prices) is the wide selection of products and styles. There's really something for everyone tastes. For instance, if you love the boho look, Opalhouse has all the cute furniture, lighting, bath towels, beddings, storage baskets and more to make your home look extra chic. If you're going for a more modern or minimalist look, Project 62 is a brand worth checking out.
In addition to finding things that fit your sense of style, Target also has all the practical things you need for your home from coffee makers that can save you money in the long run to cleaning supplies that can make your life so much easier.
We've rounded up some under $50 things from Target that every 30-year-old needs in their home. Check those out below.
Globe Electric Rio Twine Shade Pendant Light Natural
Cute lighting that makes your sense of style can really make a difference. Right now, this modern, boho-style pendant light is even on sale for less than $50!
Project 62 Cantilever Floor Lamp Brass
This sleek brass floor lamp is perfect for anyone who prefers a more minimalist look. Reviewers say it looks great, is easy to assemble and a good value for the price. In fact, you can add this to your home for $45.
Project 62 Globe Ambient Lamp (Includes LED Light Bulb) White
Project 62 at Target has a lot of really stylish pieces for your home including this globe ambient lamp that Target shoppers can't get enough of. In fact, one loved it so much they bought a second one! You can add it to your home today for $35.
Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker with 22oz Reusable Tumbler and Coffee Filter
If you can't go a day without your iced coffee but you want to save some money, this top-rated Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker is a must-buy. It brews coffee in under four minutes, and even comes with a reusable tumbler that you can take on your morning commute. It comes in three colors and it's on sale for $25.
Dash 7-Egg Everyday Egg Cooker
This best-selling egg cooker by Dash promises to make "perfect eggs every time." You can use it to make hard boiled, soft boiled, poached and scrambled eggs in minutes. When you're super busy, it's a handy little product that can make your day run more smoothly.
Opalhouse Multi Striped Sonoma Bath Towel
Make your bathroom just as fun and chic as the rest of your home with these colorful towels from Opalhouse.
Threshold Small Wire Milk Crate with Copper Handles
Keep your shelves organized with these small wire milk crates. They're stylish, durable and you can see exactly what's in them. They're also pretty affordable at just $12.
Opalhouse Woven Textured Diamond Throw Pillow Cream
Classy throw pillows, like this chic cream pillow from Opalhouse, can instantly elevate your bed, couch or lounge chair. One shopper said they bought this online and was "pleasantly surprised" at how expensive it looked in person. Right now, it's on clearance for $20.
Clorox ToiletWand Disposable Toilet Cleaning System - ToiletWand Storage Caddy and 6 Refill Heads
The Clorox ToiletWand just makes keeping your toilet bowl clean super easy. The starter set comes with the wand, a storage caddy and six refill heads.
Opalhouse 14oz Round Depression Glass with Metal Lid Sugared Orchid
You can't go wrong with candles that double as decor, especially ones that smell just as sweet as this sugar orchid candle from Opalhouse.
Opalhouse 16oz Stoneware Furzi Print Mug
Everyone needs a go-to mug, and a cute option like this from Opalhouse can make your morning cup of coffee or tea so much more enjoyable. It's a design Target shoppers can't stop raving about. One wrote, "It's super cute, washed in the dishwasher fine and the size is perfect! Handle is well made and fits fingers perfectly!"
Opalhouse Light Filtering Contrast Stripe with Tassels Curtain
Target shoppers are obsessed with these boho-style curtains from Opalhouse. They feature light-filtering fabric, which allows just the right amount of light in. It's also versatile and would look so cute in any room.
Threshold Artificial Eucalyptus Arrangement
Faux plant arrangements are a great way to liven up your space with minimal effort. This cute arrangement from Threshold is just $5, and Target shoppers are in awe of how real it looks.
