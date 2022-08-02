iCarly's Jennette McCurdy Details Complicated Relationship with Her Mother in New Book

Watch : "iCarly" Cast: Where Are They Now in 2021?

Jennette McCurdy was sitting in her booster seat when she learned she was cast in iCarly.

The actress describes the moment she got the news in her upcoming autobiography I'm Glad My Mom Died, in which she transports readers to the cramped backseat of her mother's Ford Windstar. At the time, she was 14 years old and her mother, Debbie McCurdy, who died of cancer in 2013, was asking for an extension on their phone bill.

"Mom weeps her way through an extension, but by the time she hangs up with Brandon at Sprint PCS, her tears are dry. While she dials Susan, she thrusts her hand back behind her and toward me," Jennette writes in an excerpt published by Entertainment Weekly. "I have to lunge forward as far as I can to grip her hand, and since the seat belt is pulled through the booster seat, the length of the belt is shortened so it locks sooner. The second I lean forward to grab Mom's hand, the belt makes the clicking sound of it locking. I'm trying to reach her hand but I can't. Click, click, click."