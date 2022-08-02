Remember When Stranger Things' Natalia Dyer Was in the Hannah Montana Movie? Take a Look

Natalia Dyer has lived the best of both worlds.
The Stranger Things star had a blast to the past and recalled her acting debut, which just so happened to be a small role she had on the 2009 film, Hannah Montana: The Movie. Yes, it's true Natalia started off her career by appearing alongside our favorite normal girl living a double life as a pop star, played by Miley Cyrus.
"I did have a small little bit on the movie Hannah Montana," Natalia said in a July 27 video with Elle UK.
When asked what her alter ego would be like if she had a secret life like the film's main character, she admitted her other half would be a lot different. "I'm pretty introverted and keep to myself," Natalia—who played Clarissa Granger, a British Hannah Montana fan—explained. "So if she's my alter ego I think she would have to be a bit more outgoing and just out in the world."
Natalia added, "Maybe she loves social media and does it all the time."
Earlier this year, the Yes, God, Yes star revealed exactly how her role in the major film came about. "I was living in Nashville at the time and there wasn't a lot of big film going on there so when this came through it was like the talk of the town," Natalia told Cosmopolitan in May. "It was a big deal."
She continued, "There was this role for these two British girls and I think they just decided they were like ‘Hey, let's just cast them from Nashville.' My accent's not great. I know that. You know, it was a couple days of just that, just screaming ‘Hannah Montana'."
Although she was only in it for a few minutes, Natalia still has love for her part in the movie, saying: "It's a very special little moment."