Remember When Stranger Things' Natalia Dyer Was in the Hannah Montana Movie? Take a Look

Natalia Dyer has lived the best of both worlds.

The Stranger Things star had a blast to the past and recalled her acting debut, which just so happened to be a small role she had on the 2009 film, Hannah Montana: The Movie. Yes, it's true Natalia started off her career by appearing alongside our favorite normal girl living a double life as a pop star, played by Miley Cyrus.

"I did have a small little bit on the movie Hannah Montana," Natalia said in a July 27 video with Elle UK.

When asked what her alter ego would be like if she had a secret life like the film's main character, she admitted her other half would be a lot different. "I'm pretty introverted and keep to myself," Natalia—who played Clarissa Granger, a British Hannah Montana fan—explained. "So if she's my alter ego I think she would have to be a bit more outgoing and just out in the world."