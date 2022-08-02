Bachelorette's Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia Respond to Criticism of Joint Lead Format

Watch : Bachelorettes RESPOND to Being Potentially Pitted Against Each Other

Every rose has its thorn—just ask The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia.

Both women are currently navigating the franchise's first-ever two-lead season, and while they've certainly experienced several blissful moments with their suitors, the unprecedented format has also thrown them for a bit of a loop. As Rachel exclusively shared during E! News' Daily Pop on August 2, "This season, for Gabby and I, has just provided struggle in ways we didn't really think or expect."

"So with a lot of ups and downs, you can sometimes get in your head a little bit," Rachel continued." But we continue to push on no matter what, and that's what it's ultimately about."

Gabby echoed her co-lead's sentiment, assuring Bachelor Nation fans that hope is on the horizon. "I know these last couple of episodes have been hard for people," she said, likely referencing that trainwreck of a rose ceremony. "But what you're not seeing is the balance, or else we wouldn't be here. We don't want to keep torturing ourselves. It is worth it, and there are lots of good moments."