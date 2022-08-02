Welcome to E! Insider

Everything Everywhere All at Once Writers and Steven Yeun Team Up for New Show

Steven Yeun is set to star in Mason, a comedy series directed by Everything Everywhere All at Once's Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan.

The Daniels are transporting viewers to another dimension.

Showtime announced Aug. 1 that the Everything Everywhere All at Once writers Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, a.k.a. The Daniels, are directing and executive producing the new half-hour comedy Mason. Steven Yeun will star in the titular role, alongside comedian Nathan Min

The series is based on Min's real-life experiences, with Showtime describing the show as a "surrealist comedy about a quiet man named Nathan, often misheard as 'Mason,' seeking connection in a loud world."

Showtime's announcement comes after the success of Scheinert and Kwan's Everything Everywhere All at Once, which recently became A24's first film to hit $100 million globally. The film, a genre-blending story about generational trauma, is already a frontrunner in the 2023 Oscars race. 

In a media release, Showtime exec Amy Israel praised the Daniels, "who have emerged as a force with their incredible, mind-bending film that revolutionized what seemed possible on the screen," adding, "Mason has every chance of emerging as a brilliant and cathartic comedy for our viewers."

Meanwhile, fans are excited to see even more of Yeun, whose role in Minari made him the first Asian American star to receive a Best Actor nomination at the Oscars in 2021. He's gone on to star in Jordan Peele's Nope as Ricky "Jupe" Park.

As for Nathan, Mason will mark one of his first-ever onscreen roles. The comedian is largely known for his behind-the-scenes work, having been a sketch writer on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Still, Nathan is ready for his close-up, writing on Instagram, "Strange and exciting news. Exceedingly grateful."

