Bad Bunny's Unique Hair Accessories Added Edge to His All-Black Bullet Train Premiere Look

Bad Bunny stole the spotlight at the Los Angeles premiere of his new movie, Bullet Train. Wearing all-black, his gold hair accessories added oomph to his attire.

Bad Bunny proves once again that he's a fashion conductor.

The Grammy winner just set a new hair trend while also making a convincing case to wear all-black in the summertime. In true Bad Bunny fashion, he showed up and showed out at the Los Angeles movie premiere of his upcoming film Bullet Train.

In fact, the "Moscow Mule" singer most certainly didn't let the California heat impact his wardrobe as he dressed in head-to-toe black at the Aug. 1 event. Wearing Dior Men, Bad Bunny traipsed down the red carpet in a tailored blazer with peak lapels and straight-leg pants. 

While Bad Bunny's fashion was unforgettable, his hair accessories also stole the spotlight. 

The Puerto Rican artist's braids were adorned with an array of glimmering gold safety pins, as well as hoops with hearts. But among the sea of gold, the front braid, in particular, really stood out with its vibrant red heart ornamentation.

Bad Bunny's Self-Quarantine Moments

Bad Bunny, who stars in the action-thriller with Brad PittSandra Bullock and Brian Tyree Henry (among other A-listers), spoke to E! News at the movie's premiere about working with Hollywood vets.

"It was an amazing experience," he shared, before joking that it was fun to punch Brad in the face. "I'm very proud of it."

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

The "Party" singer's unique look is just one of many. Take a look at Bad Bunny's incredible fashion moments in our gallery below!

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Hair for It

Bad Bunny walked the red carpet for the Los Angeles Bullet Train premiere in an all-black ensemble by Dior. The singer's gold safety pin and heart hair accessories were chef's kiss.

Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Met Gala Magic

The "Party" singer made his Met Gala debut in 2022 in a custom look by Burberry's Riccardo Tisci. According to Bad Bunny, he pulled inspiration on the Gilded Age theme by researching what people wore in Puerto Rico at the time. "We mixed the men's looks with women's," he told Vogue.

ABC/Image Group LA
Eye Spy

All eyes are on Bad Bunnyliterallyat the 2018 American Music Awards. "The eye represents power and confidence," he describes of his accessory to Billboard

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Silver Fox

The 27-year-old singer makes the crowd go wild during the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show. His custom silver bedazzled coat lights up the stage with its blinding 13,000 Swarovski stones.

David Becker/Getty Images for LARAS
Suited Up

The Latin trap singer pays homage to one of his heroes at the 2018 Latin Grammy Awards: Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Sam Wasson/FilmMagic
Majestic Purple

The YHLQMDLG singer serves looks at the 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards with his violet-colored suit, which features floral embroidery and diamond details.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
In the Ring

This outfit is a knock-out! Bad Bunny takes the stage in Miami with an eccentric ensemble that includes bright yellow plaid pants, red sneakers and a wrestling belt.

Bad Bunny/YouTube
Red Hot

The Puerto Rican singer makes temperatures rise with his red hot, hot, hot outfit in the "Yo Perreo Sola" music video.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
In Full Bloom

The "Tu Mudaste" singer brings the goth glam vibes to the 2021 Grammy Awards with his all-black outfit. However, his vibrant sunflower accessory adds a fun splash of color to the whole look.

Christopher Polk/NBC
Papi With Pizzazz

The El Último Tour del Mundo musician proves a black suit doesn't have to be boring. He dons a beaded outfit with spur-embellished boots at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

Dia Dipasupil/VMN19/Getty Images for MTV
Sunny Yellow

One word: unforgettable! The Oasis artist takes the stage with J Balvin at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards in an electrifying custom-made costume.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella
Color Me Happy

Bad Bunny makes a grand entrance during his 2019 Coachella set with a colorful Imran Moosvi design. His holographic sunglasses and black combat boots tie the flashy look together.

Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Orange You Glad

The jewel-encrusted face mask is a whole mood. The in-your-face orange coat paired with butterfly accessories makes it all the more fabulous.

Victor Chavez/Getty Images for Spotify
Matrix Mood

El Conejo Malo goes for an edgy vibe at the 2020 Spotify Awards with his Matrix-esque ensemble.

Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Green With Envy

Green with envy! The Puerto Rican star makes the red carpet his runway at the Billboard Music Latin Awards with his lavender suit and lime green hair.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
Plaid Papi

Sometimes, less is more. The "Caro" singer dons a gray plaid outfit that's anything but basic.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images
Slam Dunk

The global superstar takes the stage in Inglewood, Calif. and pays homage to the Los Angeles Lakers and the late Kobe Bryant with his jersey.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Gucci Get-Up

Feeling Gucci! Bad Bunny brings luxury fashion to the court with his GG-embossed coat at the 2020 State Farm All-Star Game.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella
High Voltage

The Latinx star lights up the 2019 Coachella stage with his neon green hoodie and matching multi-colored suit.

Steve Marcus/Getty Images
Bright and Bold

Fashion highlight! The musician brings bright and bold style front-and-center at the 2019 Calibash event in Las Vegas.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcp
White Hot

Bad Bunny takes the stage at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards in a lavish white-hot get-up.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
All in the Details

The "Vete" star wears an all-black 'fit that blends high fashion with everyday wear at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Flower Power

Not one for simple suits, El Conejo Malo pulls out all the fashion stops at the 2017 Latin American Music Awards. He even wears a specially made diamond pendant.

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS
Royal Blues

The 27-year-old star shows up and shows out in a larger-than-life blue velvet coat at the 2019 Latin Grammy Awards.

Instagram
Crop Top Cutie

Casual, but make it fashion! The "Yo Visto Así" singer snaps a sexy selfie in a black long-sleeve crop top and matching black pants. 

Instagram
Quarantine Cutie

The star still serves looks, even when he's not fully clothed! From his heart-shaped sunnies to his layered necklaces, Bad Bunny's fashion is on point.

YouTube
Vision in White

The singer looks like an angel with his all-white suit that he dons in his music video "Si Estuviésemos Juntos."

