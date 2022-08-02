Love Island USA Alum Spills Behind-the-Scenes Secrets on Life in the Villa

Watch : Love Island USA: Meet the Sexy Singles

Love Island fans are well aware what's about to go down when they hear, "This week, a hot new bombshell enters the villa..." but what about everything that happens when the Islanders are off-camera?

According to Love Island USA alum Alexandra Stewart, not much. The season one star dished on life in the villa in a TikTok shared on August 1, answering what she considered to be the most commonly-asked questions about being an Islander.

First up, the phones. Every Islander has one, but they're not exactly useful for anything beyond receiving messages from production (most of which result in someone yelling, "I've got a text!"). "All the phones have different dates and times on them," Alexandra shared. "No one knows unless you have a sundial and know how to read it."

At least the Islanders have wine to sip on to pass the time, right? Not necessarily. "Wine comes out of a magic cabinet," the After the Island podcast host said, explaining that they only get to indulge when production says they can. "One glass, maybe two, if you're lucky."