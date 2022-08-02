"Devastated" Kenny Chesney Speaks Out After Woman Falls to Her Death at Concert

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Kenny Chesney is mourning the loss of a fan following an incident at his recent show.

The country music star, 54, said he was heartbroken after learning that a woman fell to her death from an escalator at the Empower Field at Mile High stadium in Denver toward the end of his July 30 concert.

"I was devastated to learn of the loss of someone after our show," Chesney told The Denver Post July 31. "There had been so much joy, so much heart coming from the people of Denver last night—and to hear this is heartbreaking. Life is precious. Sharing music brings us together and that love we share makes us so much more."

He added, "For the lady who came to share that love, there are no words. For her friends and family's loss, I grieve with them and for them."

