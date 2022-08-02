See Celebrity Beef Host Joel McHale Shove Butter Into His Pants in Hilarious Sneak Peek

Watch : Cheryl Hines & Rachael Harris' CHAOTIC Cupcake Competition

Cheryl Hines and Rachael Harris are ready for some sweet victory.

The two actresses are kicking off the competition on the series premiere of E!'s Celebrity Beef in this sneak peek at the August 2 episode.

Things start on a chaotic note as host Joel McHale lays down some instructions. "Your time starts when I shout, 'Start Cooking,'" he says, and the women run off to begin collecting ingredients.

"That's when it starts, I haven't said it yet," he clarifies. As soon as the women return to their workstations, Joel once again yells, "Start cooking," and the competition officially begins.

While the two decide on different flavors for their cupcake batters—Cheryl choosing vanilla and Rachael choosing red velvet—one thing the frenemies agree on is their love for sprinkles. "I want mine to be very colorful and beautiful," Cheryl says while carrying a handful of supplies.

And though Cheryl left some sprinkles to spare for her competitor, she jumped at the chance to steal all the cupcake tins from Rachael's station.