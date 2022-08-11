18 Spa Must-Haves For Pampering Yourself on National Face Mask Day

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

August 11 marks National Face Mask Day. We know what you might be thinking: Can't any day be National Face Mask day, if you want it badly enough? The answer is "Of course," but an official holiday is the perfect excuse to celebrate. Face masks are an effortless way to luxuriate; they make the world melt away for a few minutes as you do something kind for yourself. What's better than that? So whether you're ready to splurge or ballin' on a budget, we have a few suggestions for you. Dry skin? Redness? Worried that your mask isn't Instagram stories-friendly enough? We've got it all covered.

So sit back, relax with a spa water (we'd suggest sliced cucumber and lemon), and scroll through this list of the best face masks to pamper yourself with on this, the holy grail of holidays. And if you save a few to use on any other days of the year? Don't worry. We're doing it too.