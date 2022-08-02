Welcome to E! Insider

E! News’ Members-Only Lifestyle Brand

Lounge Underwear 70% Off Sale: If You Have Big Boobs, These Are the 23 Size-Inclusive Styles You Need

If you're over that "take off my bra as soon as I get home" discomfort, you need to shop this Lounge Underwear sale.

By Marenah Dobin Aug 02, 2022 3:53 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingE! Insider ShopFlash SaleShop Affordable FindsShop SalesShop FashionE! Insider
Lounge Underwear SaleLounge Underwear

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Am I the only one who feels so put-together when I wear a bra that matches my underwear? Even if I'm the only one who sees, it's nice mood booster for sure. I would do this every day if I could, but the struggle to find bras that fit a large chest that aren't sports bras, don't have matronly silhouettes, or solely come in boring colors. This shopping struggle has been a thing since middle school. I just wanted to wear something that was just as fashionable as it is comfortable. 

Then, I saw an Instagram ad for Lounge Underwear and I took the plunge. At that point, I bought so many bras that didn't fit properly, so what's one more purchase? To my surprise, Lounge Underwear really came through with gorgeous bras, panties, and loungewear that I can't get enough of. In case you're wondering, the bras go up to a G cup.

That's why I am so excited about the Lounge Underwear sale. You can save up to 70%, which is a too-good-to-be-true type of discount. Are you ready to shop? Here are my recommendations.

read
Lululemon Sports Bra Review: If You Have Big Boobs, This Is the Game-Changing Bra You’ve Been Hoping For

Lounge Underwear 70% Off Deals

Lounge Underwear Floral Mesh Bra & Thong Set

This beautiful floral mesh bra is made from semi-sheer fabric. It has thick straps for ultimate support. The matching thong is just what you need to complete the set.

$65
$26
Lounge Underwear

Trending Stories

1

Kenny Chesney Speaks Out After Woman Falls to Her Death at Concert

2

Johnny Depp & Amber Heard Unsealed Documents Reveal Bombshell Claims

3
Exclusive

Dylan O’Brien Cracks Up While Explaining His “Slut Era”

Lounge Underwear Floral Mesh Balcony Bra & Thong Set

Here's another beautiful floral option. This underwired style is designed for everyday wear with thick, adjustable straps. Pair it with the matching thong.

$65
$39
Lounge Underwear

Lounge Underwear Two-Tone Blossom Balcony Bra & Thong Set

You can never go wrong with all-over lace. You can get this bra and the matching panties in three beautiful colorways.

$45
Lounge Underwear

Lounge Underwear Floral Grace Bra & Thong Set

Cut-outs aren't just for your outfit. Get in on the trend with this sheer mesh bra. The matching thong has fun cut-outs at the front and the back.

$45
$38
Lounge Underwear

Lounge Underwear Sleek Mindful Bra & Thong/Briefs Set

Comfort meets elegance with this silky soft, foam-padded bra. It's super supportive and it comes in four colorways.

$45
$23
Lounge Underwear

Lounge Underwear Icon Balcony Bra & Thong Set

I'm obsessed with this embroidered set. It's beautiful and a great option for comfortable everyday wear. When I wear this bra, I don't have that "take my bra off as soon as I get home" feeling. Get this set in every color and thank me later. You will love the beautiful detailing on the back of this thong.

$45
$28
Lounge Underwear

Lounge Underwear Balcony Bra & Thong Set

I love this bra because I need the underwire support and I love the luxurious look and all-over lace. The thong is super comfortable and it doesn't ride up, fall down, or dig into your skin. There are nine stunning colors to choose from.

$60
$18
Lounge Underwear

Lounge Underwear Ultra Comfort Ribbed T Shirt Bra & Thong Set

I'm gonna keep it real with you: most of the time when I wore a white shirt, I purposely lay my long hair on top of my chest because I couldn't find a bra that actually fit or poke through the top. This bra is virtually invisible under clothes and it is comfortable for all-day wear. And I can't get enough of the minimalist vibes with this thong. I have this in Taupe, but there are so many other colors to choose from.

$35
$18
Lounge Underwear

Lounge Underwear Blossom Balcony Bra & Thong Set

Most of the time, I feel like I have to settle for some bulky bras that are less than cute. That's why I'm so happy I got this stretchy lace floral set in multiple colors.

$60
$48
Lounge Underwear

Lounge Underwear So Soft Ribbed T Shirt Bra & Thong Set

They weren't wrong when they named this style the "So Soft Ribbed T Shirt Bra & Thong Set." It really is so soft that you'll want to wear it all the time.

$37
$25
Lounge Underwear

Lounge Underwear Sustainable Luxe Balcony Bra & Thong/Briefs Set

This two-tone bra set takes your lingerie game to a whole new level. It's elegant, comfortable and supportive. There are many colors to choose from. There are matching briefs and thong options with this one.

$60
$42
Lounge Underwear

Lounge Underwear Ribbed Crop Top & Flared Trousers Set

Even if you are just chilling at home, it's always nice to feel coordinated and comfortable. You will want to live in this two piece set. This crop top and the flared pants also come in cream, blue, and black.

$55
$33
Lounge Underwear

Lounge Underwear Frill Pajama Trousers

Who says pajamas can't be fun? I am in love with these frilly accents on the pants. They also come in grey and there is a matching tank to complete the look

$40
$28
Pants
$30
$21
Tank

While you're shopping, check out this bralette that we tried with different cup sizes. TL;DR: you're gonna love this one.

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!

Trending Stories

1

Kenny Chesney Speaks Out After Woman Falls to Her Death at Concert

2

Johnny Depp & Amber Heard Unsealed Documents Reveal Bombshell Claims

3
Exclusive

Dylan O’Brien Cracks Up While Explaining His “Slut Era”

4

See Andy Cohen's Epic Response to Taylor Armstrong Joining RHOC

5

Cara Delevingne Finally Explains "Odd" Moment With Megan Thee Stallion