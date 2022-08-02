Marilyn Monroe Estate Defends Ana de Armas' Cuban Accent in Blonde

Watch : Ana de Armas Transforms Into Marilyn Monroe for Netflix's Blonde

Marilyn Monroe's estate is defending Ana de Armas' casting as the Hollywood icon.

After fans criticized the Cuban actress' portrayal of Marilyn in the trailer for the upcoming Netflix film Blonde, the late star's estate is supporting the Deep Water star.

"From what we have seen in the trailer, Ana has artfully captured the essence of Marilyn's voice," Nick Woodhouse, President and Chief Marketing Officer of Authentic Brands Group, which owns Marilyn's estate, told E! News in a statement Aug. 2. "Marilyn was known for her breathiness, which was actually a tactic taught to her by a speech therapist during her childhood to help her overcome a stutter."

Marc Rosen, president of entertainment at Authentic Brands Group, told Variety that any actor who chooses to portray Marilyn "knows they have big shoes to fill" and said Ana captured "Marilyn's glamour, humanity and vulnerability."