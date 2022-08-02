Andy Cohen Has the Shadiest Response to Taylor Armstrong Joining Real Housewives of Orange County

A Beverly Hills O.G. is making her way to the O.C.
That's right: Taylor Armstrong is joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Orange County in a "friend" role for the Bravo series' upcoming 17th season—news so monumental that it naturally earned Taylor Watch What Happens Live's "Mazel of the Day" on August 1.
As host Andy Cohen gleefully announced, "This makes her the first Housewife to move from one city to another!"
"In unrelated news," he continued, "Jill Zarin is closing on new homes in Potomac, New Jersey, Beverly Hills, Orange County, Atlanta, Miami, Dubai and Salt Lake City!"
Poking fun at the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club star for her brazen attempts to make a Real Housewives of New York City comeback—or better yet, be cast on Bravo's upcoming RHONY legacy series—Andy made sure to let Jill know it was all in good fun.
"Just kidding! I love you Jill," the WWHL host added. "Too good to not say."
Jill, for her part, has never shied away from expressing her desire to make a Real Housewives comeback. The New York O.G. was the first person many fans thought of when Bravo announced the creation of a new legacy series back in March, and Jill eventually fed into the fodder herself, commenting a phone emoji and tagging Andy on Bravo's Instagram announcement.
That said, if you think she's answering Andy's call without asking some tough questions, think again. As she told E! News in April, "I think they need to tell me what they think is gonna make it more successful than it has been—what's different, how are they gonna change it—because obviously what they've been doing hasn't been working. You know, you only want to be on a successful show."
Jill starred on the original iteration of RHONY for four seasons. "I kind of feel like I left on top," she added. "It's hard for me to think that I could beat that experience."
