Proof Joe Goldberg Is Back on His Bulls--t in You Season 4

Joe Goldberg cannot be stopped.

Paparazzi photographed Penn Badgley and co-star Charlotte Ritchie filming the upcoming season of You in London on Aug. 1. In a photo, Penn is wearing a white button-up and black slacks, while Charlotte wears his black suit jacket over a bright red dress. What's more, the pair lock lips as cameras roll.

It seems that Joe has set his sights on another unsuspecting woman in the upcoming episodes, even though he vowed to find Marienne (Tati Gabrielle) in Paris at the end of season three. The serial killer even got rid of his wife Love (Victoria Pedretti), and faked his death so he could flee the country to pursue the librarian.

But alas, it seems the serial killer changed his mind and took off to England instead, where he will meet Kate (Charlotte) and her privileged group of friends, including Adam, played by White Lotus alum Lukas Gage.