Dane Cook Is Engaged to Girlfriend Kelsi Taylor After 5 Years of Dating

Watch : Most UNIQUE Celebrity Engagement Rings: J.Lo & More!

No jokes here: Dane Cook is about to be a married man.

The comedian, 50, proposed to fitness instructor Kelsi Taylor, 23, in York Beach, Maine on July 13, the couple recently revealed to People.

"When we started dating, we went there on our first trip together so to return five years later was meaningful to us," he told the magazine. "It's a place I spent much time in growing up so I have such fond memories there. After my mother passed away, she asked me and my siblings to release her at her favorite spot, the breathtaking location, at the tip of Cape Neddick Point, Nubble Lighthouse, where our vacation cottage is located. It felt like the right place."

It was the perfect way to start their next chapter. "I'm about to spend the rest of my life with my favorite person and my best friend—what is there to not look forward to?" the bride-to-be added. "Family has always been such an important part of my life and the idea of expanding it and starting our own family together with the man of my dreams just fills my heart."