24-Hour Flash Sale: Get 2 TikTok-Famous Peter Thomas Roth Temporary Eye Tighteners For the Price of 1

We all want to be well-rested, but it does not always happen, unfortunately. Thankfully, there's concealer, sunglasses, under-eye gels, and great lighting to combat the appearance of under-eye bags. There's also a TikTok-famous beauty product that has a very loyal following, the Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Eye.
According to the brand, this quick-fix product temporarily reduces the appearance of fine lines and crow's feet in the eye area. A Peter Thomas Roth shopper reviewed, "I wish I had found this product years ago! It is the best thing I have ever used for my under eye bags. The first time I used it my fiancé said I looked 10 years younger! I highly recommend it."
And if that sounds too good to be true, another insisted, "The hype is very real. This is an amazing product, does precisely what it promises. Sits nicely under makeup and it didn't move all day. My husband was so impressed he even let me try it on him. The only downside is everyone now knows about it and getting hold of another tube will be a nightmare!" Not so fast. Yes, this is a super in-demand product, but I did manage to track down a great deal.
For 24 hours, you can get two Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Eye for the price of one from QVC, no promo code needed. Instead of paying $38 from another website, you can get two for that same price. Make sure you always have a backup or give one away as a gift. If you want to see what the fuss is all about, this is the best time to shop.
Peter Thomas Roth Instant FirmX Eye Duo
Shake the tube and apply a thin layer with your fingertips in upward strokes in the eye area and above the brow bone. Keep still for a couple minutes while it sets. Once the product is dry, you're good to go and you can apply makeup—including under-eye concealer.
Pro tip: do not use an oily cleanser or an eye cream before applying this product. Or wait until the eye cream is fully absorbed.
If you're looking for more insights before you shop, this product has 1,600+ 5-star reviews from Peter Thomas Roth shoppers. Here's why they love it so much.
Peter Thomas Roth Instant FirmX Eye Reviews
A shopper wrote, "I don't know why I am writing this review because I don't want anyone to know how awesome this product is. I've been trying different eye creams for years and have spent hundreds of dollars on creams to reduce the puffy bags under my eyes. I have even considered surgery. This is the first product that actually works! It's amazing."
Another said, "Amazing!!! My mother came over and I used it on her!!! We are in shock how great it works!"
An amazed customer admitted, "Could not believe it actually worked! I have deep wrinkles, not fine lines. They were minimized and the puffiness that are the BAGS under my eyes disappeared."
Someone raved, "I love everything about this cream. It gives you instant results and a Youthful outcome. I tell all my friends and family to try it."
A different person gushed, "The product has changed my life -- subtracts at least 10 years from my under-eyes. It also seems to be long-term taming the bags and malar mounds that were left there after a not-so-well-done bilateral upper eye blepharoplasty."
"I have had the worst bags under my eyes for years, concealer would not even help. I have been using your product and loooove the results. This is the only thing that helps with my bags and I don't looks nearly as tired, a Peter Thomas Roth fan wrote.
Another reviewed, "This product is close to PERFECT. Hubby and I have our own individual ones. No sharing. I feel 10 years younger!! Love it!"
A shopper explained, "I have had bags under my eyes for many years and have tried different products. With this, I've received compliments from friends that I don't look tired anymore. Amazing - and lasts all day with just a small amount!"
