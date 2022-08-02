Bachelor Nation’s Madison Prewett Engaged to Grant Michael Troutt

Watch : Selena Gomez & Peter's Ex Madison Prewett Hang Out

Madison Prewett has traded roses for a ring.

The Bachelor alum and boyfriend Grant Michael Troutt got engaged on July 31 in a beachside proposal. In snaps of the special moment shared to Instagram, Grant is seen getting down on one knee in a blue suit while surrounded by white candles on the beach.

Madison, who wore a white gown for the special moment, captioned the Aug. 1 post, "You were worth the wait."

Back in May, Madison went Instagram official with Grant, who is a former basketball player for UC Santa Barbara and the son of Excel Communications founder Kenny Troutt, according to Us Weekly. At the time, she introduced fans to "the realist G in town."

"Grant Michael Troutt, so full of passion and purpose and joy, I am proud I get to do life with someone who loves Jesus and people like you do," she wrote on May 5. "The past 5 months have been the best and wildest adventure."