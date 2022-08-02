Watch Ray J and Princess Love's Marriage Come to Dramatic End in Love & Hip Hop: Miami Trailer

Watch : Ray J Refutes Claim That Kanye West Delivered Sex Tape to Kim Kardashian

For Ray J and Princess Love, three strikes mean they're out of the marriage game.

Back in October, the "Sexy Can I" rapper filed to end his marriage for the third time. Now, fans are getting a closer look into this pair's dynamic as they figure out what's the next step for their family, which includes kids Melody, 4, and Epik, 2.

In E! News' exclusive look at the new season of Love & Hip Hop: Miami, Ray J revealed that he purchased a new condo in the 305 partly because "Princess don't want to stay over here no more."

But when a close friend asks if this latest divorce filing is different, Ray J quickly speaks his truth.

"I was dying in the hospital," he says in a confessional, referencing his battle with pneumonia in October. "Princess wasn't there. She didn't want to be there. If I can't have a happy marriage, I might as well live my life, right?"