Watch Ray J and Princess Love's Marriage Come to Dramatic End in Love & Hip Hop: Miami Trailer

For Ray J and Princess Love, three strikes mean they're out of the marriage game.
Back in October, the "Sexy Can I" rapper filed to end his marriage for the third time. Now, fans are getting a closer look into this pair's dynamic as they figure out what's the next step for their family, which includes kids Melody, 4, and Epik, 2.
In E! News' exclusive look at the new season of Love & Hip Hop: Miami, Ray J revealed that he purchased a new condo in the 305 partly because "Princess don't want to stay over here no more."
But when a close friend asks if this latest divorce filing is different, Ray J quickly speaks his truth.
"I was dying in the hospital," he says in a confessional, referencing his battle with pneumonia in October. "Princess wasn't there. She didn't want to be there. If I can't have a happy marriage, I might as well live my life, right?"
Like with any divorce, however, there appears to be two sides to every story. After Ray J accuses Princess Love of talking to other men, the fashion designer questions her estranged husband's loyalty.
"There's always been strippers and prostitutes," she says in a heated conversation before Ray J replies, "Strippers and prostitutes don't count." Oh!
If a public breakup wasn't enough to keep fans interested in Ray J's storyline, the father of two also finds himself in the headlines after Kanye West hints there's a second possible sex tape between Ray J and Kim Kardashian. (Kim's rep previously told E! this is false, with Ray J's manager noted he "only wishes Kim and Kanye the best.")
Overall, the new season of Love & Hip Hop: Miami features a star-studded cast ready to share the highs and lows of life in the spotlight.
While Amara La Negra and Shay Johnson are both celebrating pregnancies, Trina is struggling as the only girl on the Legends of the Street tour with Rick Ross, Gucci Mane and 2 Chainz. In a surprise few saw coming, Evelyn Lozada is also making an appearance to fix one family in distress.
"Here is Miami, you better be ready to fight for your spot," Trick Daddy shares in the trailer. "And once you grab that mic, it's time to make some motherf--king noise."
Love & Hip Hop: Miami kicks off a brand-new season Monday, Aug. 8 at 9 p.m. on VH1.