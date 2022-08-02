Nothing To Wear? Build a Capsule Wardrobe of Elevated Basics

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

We've all been there. We have a full closet, but somehow, when it comes time to get ready, we have nothing to wear. If this sounds like you, we suggest building a capsule wardrobe, consisting of elevated basics that can be mixed and matched to form chic outfits. The styles making up a capsule wardrobe can also complete your existing go-to outfits or serve as strong foundations for building outfits, as they match with virtually everything.

The best styles to add to your capsule wardrobe are elevated classics. They're nicer pieces that will never go out of style, so you'll wear them time and again. Say goodbye to fast fashion. You'll look stylish for years to come.

Below, we've rounded up 13 pants, tops, outerwear, shoes, and accessories that we think will be your capsule wardrobe starter-pack. You'll never feel like you have nothing to wear again. Scroll below and look chic for seasons to come.